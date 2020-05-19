Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Preview: A Final Toast for Our Legends?

For The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the plan was pretty direct and to the point: drink from the Chalice of Dionysus, become immortal for twenty-four hours, and do what it is you need to do with the Loom of Fate. Of course, how boring would it be if things ever went according to plan? Our Legends find themselves flowing with immortality, but no Loom to use it on: Astra (Olivia Swann) and Lachesis (Sarah Strange) have their hands on the Waverider. So as you're about to see from the preview images and promo that follow for "I Am Legends", our heroes are left to reflect, toast to the better days, and deal with a zombie apocalypse that's raging all around Constantine's (Matt Ryan) London home. Make sure to stick around for the sneak preview at the end, which offers us one of those "Meanwhile, Back on the Waverider" moments teasing that not everyone is on the same page when it comes to our "big bad's" plans:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, Episode 13 "I Am Legends": STICKING TOGETHER – After drinking from Chalice, the Legends have immortality for 24 hours, which gives them time to get to the Waverider and use the Loom of Fate. However, they quickly discover that the sisters have stolen the Waverider and they are stuck at Constantine's (Matt Ryan) house in the middle of nowhere in London during a Zombie Apocalypse. Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekham) is left on the ship and once he discovers what is going on, he takes something important to the sisters. Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe, and Olivia Swann also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode, written by Keah Poulliot and Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.