Just because production on the sixth season of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow is in the middle of a production "pause" in Vancouver doesn't mean it still can't drop big news, and that's exactly what the "Arrowverse" series did on Thursday. If you're a fan of actor Adam Tsekhman and his on-screen persona Gary Green, then you're in luck because Tsekhman is being upped to a series regular and Green will become… wait for it… an official Legend! First reported exclusively by EW, the one-time Time Bureau assistant turned "apprentice of the arcane arts" is expected to play a major role during the upcoming season. In the character description released, it appears our Legends realize that Green's not the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years. During the sixth season, viewers will get a chance to learn Green's "origin story"- one "more bizarre than you would imagine" and filled with "some weird stuff." Tsekhman joins new teammate and alien expert Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) as the Waverider searches for its lost captain, Sara (Caity Lotz).

Speaking of Sara and "little green men," what can series co-showrunner Phil Klemmer tell us about those pesky aliens set to menace our Legends? While it's still too early for specific details, he sees the season's "big bads" as a way of streamlining the season's storyline mythology. Considering just how deeply complex this season's narratives became, the change is a welcome one: "I think we like them because on the surface they were so stupid. You get to this fatigue at the end of a season where your mythology becomes very complicated and your bad guys' plans, you know, take a lot of explanation and they become a little heady when you start talking about free will and Fates, and you're just looking for a palette cleanser, " Klemmer explained. "To think about little green men with laser guns who just want to rule the world, you know, Marvin the Martian kinda shape, you're like, "Yes, that's what we need!" Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it's just a story of how do we kick these guys' asses."

That said, Klemmer reassures viewers that the writers will be giving the Looney Tunes homage layers to their story: "I'm sure, guaranteed, that we'll find a way to humanize and find the emotional complexity of Marvin the Martian [laughs], and by the time we get to the finale, we'll have to spend like half our time realizing they weren't so bad, they were just misunderstood. At this moment, we want to keep it real simple so that we can find the complexity with our characters. We'll totally screw it up, I'm sure."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.