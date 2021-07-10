Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E09: Shayan Sobhian on Behrad's Backstory

In this week's episode, viewers are going to learn a lot more about stoner hero and birthday boy Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) when The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns Sunday night. When our heroes track down an alien pod in 2024, they end up on the set of Behrad's favorite sitcom Bud-Stuy. Though short-lived, the series focus on two Middle Eastern stoners was a huge influence on his life. An emphasis on "was" because thanks to a Baby Yoda-inspired cuddly pink alien named Gus, the show has a brand new star- and to say that's running roughshod on Behrad's state of mind would be a serious understatement.

Speaking recently with EW, Sobhian was asked what the most fascinating aspect is of Behrad's origin story. "Well, that his life was literally changed by a sitcom. I mean, I think that's like when Legends gets wonderfully meta. It's like we're watching this TV show and watching this character be so enamored by his favorite sitcom and actually get to go see it, I think that was super strong. It's an easy thing for me to play because I have so many shows that I love and so many movies."

Because of the changes happening in his past, the Legends and the viewers are going to be introduced to a number of different versions of Behrad in their present. "The way that I did it, I was like, 'Okay, so I've got Behrad at one point, I know him, got that. Now I have to somehow get to Behrad 2.0,' and there's this delightful stop on the way that is none other than Behrad 1.5. So I wanted to get the extremes first. Like one of the first images that came to [mind was] just that slicked back hair, that perfect suit, like carrying about the business cards, all that kind of thing. Then the middle one, 1.5 is like, he's in and out of that. There's flashes of it. I think [episode writer Tyrone B. Carter] did such a brilliant job with this. It's like he has a moment of it, then he has a moment of self-awareness and he's like, 'Who says stuff like that?', Sobhian revealed.

"I think that journey was actually — and that's the thing about good writing — so easy to play because it's like, "Oh yeah, this just makes sense." That's how I felt with this journey. But it was really fun too, to be different physically as well. Behrad 1.0 has a little slouch, he's got a little laid-back swagger. But then 2.0, he's in a Ted Baker suit. Nick asked me one time before we were shooting scenes, "Do you have a neck injury?" I was like, "No, I'm over-correcting my posture so that when we shoot, I'm going to stand up straighter because that's how I envisioned this bro." One of my favorite things to do as an actor is transform physically. So getting to do that within a role is a special treat."

And how about working opposite his non-human co-star Gus in this episode? "It felt like I was on the set of 'Star Wars.' It was the closest I feel like I've ever come to real movie magic. I mean, it was amazing. There were four operators, four puppeteers," he explained. "A couple actually manual and then a couple remote control. It really came to life during the take, which is such a gift, versus having to act to a green-whatever. So, yeah, it was really cool. I think we were all obsessed with him immediately. I mean, it's meta, like he became the star for us. Then in the sitcom, he also becomes a star. So I think they nailed it."

Here's a look at some other preview images, an episode overview, and promo (and yes, there is a The CW joke in there) for this Sunday's "This Is Gus":

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 9 "This is Gus": TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it's really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory's (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter.

Now here's an updated look at the remaining episode line-up for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

S06E14 "There Will Be Brood" (Directed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers; Written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn)

S06E15 "The Fungus Amongus" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

