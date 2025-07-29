LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Ashley Eckstein on Ahsoka Return

Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: lego, star wars

Ashley Eckstein is such a rare figure among the Star Wars community who's been one of the pillars of the franchise, joining the likes of Mark Hamill, Hayden Christensen, and Daisy Ridley as the major protagonist, Ahsoka Tano. While she became a focal point for Dave Filoni's animated universe starting with The Clone Wars, the character's popularity has expanded into several projects, including Rebels, Forces of Destiny, and Tales of the Jedi. Eckstein even had a vocal cameo in the live-action final Skywalker Saga film The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Sadly, the actress isn't playing her live-action counterpart in Ahsoka, but she has met star Rosario Dawson and continues to actively cheer her on. While promoting her work in Her Universe and her successful annual Fashion Show at San Diego Comic Con, Eckstein spoke to Bleeding Cool about reprising the role of Ahsoka for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past on Disney+.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Star Ashley Eckstein on Acting with Other Franchise Legends & Future

You've got to be part of the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy series on Disney+. Did you ever get a chance to meet up with any of your co-stars with some of the franchise legends that were voiced as part of a special?

For LEGO: Star Wars Rebuild the Galaxy, "Pieces of the Past," we all recorded separately, unfortunately. I'm a big fan of cast records, but by nature of where everyone is in the world, it was easier for this project to record separately on our own. However, I do get to regularly see my fellow "Star Wars actors," and "Star Wars family," as I like to say, at conventions, so I'm looking forward to crossing paths with everyone, especially as the series comes out on Disney+ on September 19th. Hopefully, we'll have some events, and I'll get to reunite with the rest of the cast. We really are one big Star Wars family, and for the new people whom I haven't met yet, I can't wait to meet them, and I have no doubt that we're going to be fast friends.

Did you have any upcoming projects that you want to talk about?

Yeah, I can't share too much about it, but I have announced that I'm co-creating, executive producing, and starring in a new, completely original audio drama for Disney. I'm working on that now. It's not Star Wars, but it's something that's completely new. I've been working on it for several years since 2020. We announced that I've teamed up once again with Henry Gilroy, who was one of the original creators of 'Ahsoka' and 'The Clone Wars,' So we've been having a lot of fun working together. Stay tuned. The co-creator is Jeff Gomez, who's a legendary transmedia producer, so we're having a lot of fun with that. I'm hard at work on it, so stay tuned for more.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, which also stars Gaten Matarazzo, Tony Revolori, Bobby Moynihan, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, Ahmed Best, and Mark Hamill, premieres on Disney+ on September 19th.

