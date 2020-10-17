With host Issa Rae (Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show) and musical artist Justin Bieber set to take the stages of Studio 8H for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, the long-running sketch-comedy series has been doing a helluva job getting the show back up and running in these still-COVID times. Even more impressive is that the show was able to bring back the previous season's cast complete- even adding three new feature players. The season before last saw the departure of popular cast member Leslie Jones after a five-season run- and it doesn't sound like the Supermarket Sweep host is having a whole lot of regrets.

"I don't miss it. At all," Jones told ET's Kevin Frazier during an interview promoting her ABC primetime game show. Though she misses her time with castmate Kenan Thompson, Jones doesn't miss the grind and appreciates having more flexibility in her creative choices; "That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn't very free there."

After Chris Rock/Megan the Stallion and Bill Burr/Jack White, we're looking forward to what Rae and Bieber bring to the stage. The other thing we'll be looking forward to is how SNL attempts to make-up for giving Donald Trump a one-hour infomercial earlier this week. With respect to Savannah Guthrie who really nailed it as the moderator, there are a ton of reasons why it shouldn't have happened in the first place. But it did- and from what we can tell from the promo for Jim Carrey's Joe Biden, it's definitely going to be a topic. One question: looks like it was made before the NBC/Trump debate news broke… so we're guessing Alec Baldwin will be popping up?

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.