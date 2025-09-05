Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: life is strange

Life is Strange Set for Live-Action Series Adaptation from Prime Video

After years of speculation, the hit video game Life is Strange is getting a series adaptation from Prime Video and Showrunner Charlie Covell.

A live-action streaming series adaptation of Life Is Strange has been greenlit at Amazon Prime Video. The game was initially released in 2015 to positive reviews, industry praise, and award nominations and wins. In 2023, it was reported that the game had reached over 20 million players. It spawned a prequel game and two more entries in the series with different characters before a sequel story featuring the first game's heroine, Max Caulfield, returned for a new mystery. Charlie Covell will write the adaptation and serve as executive producer and showrunner. Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson will executive produce under their Story Kitchen banner. The series comes from Square Enix, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

The first Life is Strange game follows Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever.

"Story Kitchen has always believed that Life is Strange deserved to be more than just a game—it's a cultural touchstone," said Story Kitchen's Johnson and Goldberg. "After a decade-long journey, we're honored to be bringing this beloved story to Amazon MGM alongside our incredible partners at Square Enix, our brilliant showrunner/writer Charlie Covell, and the amazing team at LuckyChap. Together, this thoughtfully assembled dream team is ready to share Life is Strange with the world in an entirely new way!"

"It's a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios," Covell added. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

"We've been huge fans of the visionary Charlie Covell for years, so partnering with them on the adaptation of Life is Strange is truly a dream come true," LuckyChap offered in a statement. "Charlie is an exceptional steward of revered IP, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have them at the helm of such an original, beloved and culturally resonant video game. We're also deeply grateful to be collaborating with our friends at Amazon MGM Studios, Story Kitchen and Square Enix and can't wait to bring Chloe, Max, and Arcadia Bay to life."

"For years we've had so many people asking us to create a 'Life is Strange' TV show and we're so pleased to finally partner with Amazon MGM Studios who we trust will do an incredible job bringing our universe to life" shared Jon Brooke and Lee Singleton, studio heads at Square Enix.

"We're so excited for our global Prime Video customers to experience the dynamic world of 'Life Is Strange,'" said Nick Pepper, head of US SVOD TV & development series for Amazon MGM Studios. "The series is in wonderful hands with Charlie Covell who has crafted a deeply captivating story based on the iconic video game. Charlie, and their fantastic collaborators at LuckyChap, Story Kitchen, and Square Enix, are the perfect team to deliver a monumental adaptation that will captivate devoted fans and new audiences alike."

Now speculation over who will play Max and Chloe will keep the fandom abuzz for a while…

