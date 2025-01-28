Posted in: BET Plus, TV | Tagged: kevin hart, Lil Kev

Lil Kev: New Kevin Hart Half-Hour Animated Sitcom Coming to BET+

Lil Kev, a new animated sitcom produced by comedian Kevin Hart and based on his childhood, will be coming to streaming on BET+.

BET+ and Hartbeat, comedian Kevin Hart's production company, announced Lil Kev, the first original adult animated series for BET+. Created by Hart, Lil Kev is set to premiere in the Spring of 2025. The half-hour sitcom was inspired by Hart's childhood and comedy and will take a humorous, satirical, and subversive approach to real-life issues he experienced with no-holds-barred comedy and no words off limits. "I'm excited to deepen the partnership between Hartbeat and BET on a project so close to my heart," says Hart. "With comedy veterans Wanda and Deon alongside me, we're bringing Lil Kev to life—a hilarious celebration of stories inspired by my Philly roots, a place that will always be home to me."

Lil Kev is the Sitcom Childhood Cartoon Version of Kevin Hart

In Lil Kev, Wanda Sykes is set to star as Kevin's hardworking and God-fearing mother, Nancy, alongside Deon Cole, who stars as Uncle Richard Jr., Nancy's formerly incarcerated, fully-ripped, hustling younger brother. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Set in 1993 North Philadelphia, Lil Kev follows 12-year-old Kevin Hart, whose wild imagination and unshakable optimism constantly collide with his neighborhood's harsh realities. At the same time, his no-nonsense mother Nancy juggles night shifts as an E.R. nurse while waging a one-woman war to keep Kev on track – no easy feat with his mischievous older brother Robert blazing all the wrong trails, his trainwreck father Henry's outrageous attempts to win Nancy back, and his ex-con uncle Richard Jr.'s questionable life advice. Through it all, Lil Kev navigates his rocky upbringing with humor, hustle, and heart, surrounded by the unforgettable characters who will propel him to comedy superstardom.

"Lil Kev marks an exciting milestone for BET+ as we continue to expand our content portfolio with bold, fresh, and culturally resonant storytelling. Kevin Hart's unique comedic voice has long been a favorite across our platforms, and we're thrilled to bring his personal journey to life through this groundbreaking adult animated series," said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group. "With an all-star cast and an authentic narrative rooted in Kevin's real-life experiences, Lil Kev is sure to captivate audiences and further solidify BET+ as the home for Black storytelling in all its forms."

Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, and Candice Wilson Cherry will executive produce for Hartbeat, the studio on the project. Hartbeat's Tiffany Brown acts as co-executive producer. Matthew Claybrooks and Michael Price serve as both EPs and showrunners. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will also executive produce for ShadowMachine, which led animation for the series, with Hartbeat funding the development and overall production. Jason Harvey and Rose Catherine Pinkney will executive produce for BET+.

