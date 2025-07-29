Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: line of duty

Line of Duty: Adrian Dunbar Teases Season 7 Despite BBC Silence

Adrian Dunbar had much to share about Line of Duty Series 7, which is even more impressive considering the BBC's silence on the matter.

In an interview with The London Times this week, Adrian Dunbar, who played Hastings in the BBC's top-rated cop series Line of Duty, teased that the series' seventh season is coming despite the BBC having made no announcement since the sixth and supposedly final season aired back in 2021. For the uninitiated, the series followed a fictional internal investigation unit of cops who investigated corrupt cops.

"We're really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us. Jed [Mercurio] is writing. We've talked to the BBC," Dunbar shared. "It is down to the BBC to make an announcement, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that next year we'll be working on a new series. No doubt, Jed will think of some interesting twists and turns."

Dunbar agreed with many viewers that the Line of Duty ending in series six, then announced as the series finale, robbed everyone of a huge denouement, when H, the reputed mastermind behind the vast network of corruption in the London Metropolitan Police Force, turned out not to be one of the higher ups in the force but a mediocre and minor cop who had been lurking in the background since series one.

"When you find out it is this idiot, Buckells," said Dunbar. "It is so frustrating. There is a scene where the three of us are told who it is, and we look at each other and go, "What?" We asked Jed to write that scene because we realised how our audience would feel. But Jed's point was that police corruption can hang on one cop deciding to ignore one piece of information that comes across his desk."

Many viewers found that reveal of H was a huge disappointment and an anticlimax to six seasons of the heroes trying to uncover who H is after investigating each season's corrupt cop conspiracy and uncovering more and more evidence that there's a widespread web of corruption in the police force with a figure codenamed "H" behind it all. Audiences expected it to be a bigwig and Big Bad in an epic confrontation rather than a dweeb, which was creator and showrunner Mercurio's entire point. Back in April, there were reports that series 7 would begin production in 2026.

Line of Duty is streaming on Prime Video in the US.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!