Logan Paul Beats Kevin Owens by DQ; WWE Humiliates AEW

Logan Paul retains at the Royal Rumble! The Chadster dishes on WWE's dominance and AEW's folly. Tony Khan, you can't compete with this, so don't try! 🏆👊

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster almost couldn't believe his eyes as he watched the glitz, the glamour, and the sheer spectacle of the WWE Royal Rumble unfold before him. There it was, the most epic United States Championship defense of all time with The Chadster's personal hero, the incredible 🌟 Logan Paul, retaining his title against Kevin Owens. And what a masterstroke it was, an ending sequence that had The Chadster jumping out of his seat. 👌

The scene: Logan Paul's friend Jeff hops the barricade to to ringside, causing hearts to race and anticipations to peak. 🏃 Grayson Waller and Austin Theory sprint down, seemingly the cavalry out to restore order, but no – it was a cleverly orchestrated act, with Theory slipping brass knuckles to Logan. Clever, The Chadster thought, as another sip of White Claw was taken. But the twist! Kevin Owens dodges, commandeers the knucks, and seemingly secures the victory…1-2-3, but wait – the ref spots the evidence in Owens' hand. DQ! The heartbreak for Owens fans, the elation for The Chadster! 😂🙌

Even as Owens desolately laid Logan Paul through the announce table post-match, it could not overshadow the brilliance of The Chadster's hero's strategy. Logan Paul, dear readers, is the king. His star shines bright enough to eclipse anything else in wrestling today, including every little thing in AEW Collision! 🌟

Oh, Tony Khan, Tony Khan… Does Tony really think he can compete with the grandeur of WWE Royal Rumble? 😆 The level of competition that a global superstar like Logan Paul brings to the table is unparalleled. AEW can leap off as many high spots as they want, but they'll never compete with the storytelling, charisma, and razzle-dazzle that is Logan Paul in WWE. 🎩✨

Speaking of which, in true Khan fashion, "obsessed Tony" probably sat there in his cozy executive chair thinking he's got something special running AEW Collision directly against the Royal Rumble. Please. 🙄 The Chadster's got two words for you: Not happening. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦‍♂️

And now, anyone turning away from AEW's subpar offerings, we have the pièce de résistance up next! The men's Royal Rumble match is happening right NOW 🚨 – and naturally, The Chadster will be sharing the unbiased take on what's bound to be the greatest men's Royal Rumble in the annals of history. You better believe it. 💯

To The Chadster's peers in the realm of unbiased journalism, like the venerable Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, perhaps they too feel the sting of Tony Khan's nonsensical vendetta against us – the paragons of objective reporting. 🤔 Do they too endure sleepless nights thanks to AEW's institutionalized spite against proper wrestling journalism? Only The Chadster knows for sure the torment of Tony Khan, who's been responsible for so much heartache in The Chadster's life.

Check back soon, because you won't want to miss the next hot take! 👀🔥

