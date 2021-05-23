Loki Learns The Hard Way That The "Clock" Is Ticking Fast: Teaser

So the last time we checked in on how things were Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki, series director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron were offering a list of pop culture influences flowing throughout the series that viewers should keep their radars tuned to. This time around, our attention turns back to Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, who finds himself in the "employ" of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and directly answering to TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson)- all because he touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally.

In the following teaser "Clocks," Loki's time for glory is now… but the clock keeps ticking and time waits for no man- or god:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clock | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0nTq-NUvU4)

Here's a look at why The God of Mischief shouldn't be taking Mobius and the TVA for granted (because they're definitely not approaching him the same way), check out the following teaser- with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki, set to hit the streaming service starting Wednesday (yes, that's Wednesday), June 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miss Minutes | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vpCIadly88)

Here's a look back at the preview released Sunday night during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: followed by a previously-released teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doing Great | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVvK10eFmo8)

In an interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.