Loki-Mobius Stans Won't Like What EP Wright, Writer Martin Had To Say

EP Kevin Wright & head writer Eric Martin aren't sounding too optimistic when it comes to future adventures with Loki and Mobius together.

Article Summary Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius unlikely to reunite on-screen, according to EP Kevin Wright and head writer Eric Martin.

Loki's journey may have reached its end as he assumes his destined throne.

The question is still up in the air if there will be a third season of Loki.

Futures of other MCU series set paths to movies, making 'Loki' S2 feel like a finale.

If fans want to see Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson share screen time in the future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they shouldn't hold their breath. You're more likely to see them pair again if they get cast on a separate non-MCU project altogether. The Disney+ MCU series makes pretty definitive the fate of Hiddleston's God of Mischief as Loki finally sits on the throne he was destined to be on…albeit in an act of self-sacrifice to preserve the multiverse as we know it surrounded by the branches of time in the season two finale. While Hiddleston confirmed himself a reunion with Wilson's character Mobius is unlikely to Collider, executive producer Kevin Wright and head writer Eric Martin are likely putting that final nail in the coffin.

"I think structurally, we felt as soon as Loki gets back into the Temporal Core control room, the story's got to pick up, and you're going to move into this fully different thing," Wright told Marvel.com. "There's no time to stop down and have that sort of goodbye with Mobius. When you start talking about, OK, we need to carve out some way that we can get somewhere and have a goodbye with Mobius. And Mobius doesn't know it's a goodbye. Literally, in his timeline, he's just meeting this guy. But to Loki, this is goodbye."

"It's a special thing, because Tom and Owen, they have a real connection on screen," Martin adds. "That chemistry is there. It's there in person. They work so well together. I think it's touching for everybody on set because you're just feeling a little bit of magic. It's the last magic that everybody will see." Given the structure of current MCU Disney+ shows, there doesn't seem to be much room for additional seasons, given how the first seasons panned out. There are clear exceptions with Moon Knight and possibly Ms. Marvel, but WandaVision ended definitively considering what happens to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlett Witch at the conclusion of 2022's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directly leading to the fourth theatrical Captain America film in Captain America: Brave New World, with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes fronting the film. Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel, like WandaVision, acted more as lead-ins to The Marvels (2023). Hawkeye is directly leading into Young Avengers and Thunderbolts films and the Echo spinoff series, so a second season is unlikely. Given how Chris Hemsworth's Thor largely wrapped up any ties to the universe's franchise characters in previous films, it would feel like a step back for Hiddleston to return, given Loki's finale for the fifth Thor film.

