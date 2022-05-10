Loki Season 2 Filming Expected to Start Sooner Than Expected?

If the following turns out to be true then it makes a ton more sense as to why we've been hearing more and more about the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. Hiddleston, series creator & EP Michael Waldron, and more (see below) have shared a number of interesting insights into the "new emotional ground" that the series will be covering. Now, all of these updates have been running under the assumption that filming was kicking off sometime later this summer… but could be a lot sooner than that? Here's a look at the page from ProductionList.com (a subscription TV and Film film production tracking service) for Loki that lists June 6, 2022, as the date for filming to start in London (putting it just under four weeks). Now something to keep in mind? While filming may start on that date, the main players and scenes still might not start until late in the summer. But for now? Some more good news…

In February, it was announced that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight, Archive 81) were boarding the second season to helm the majority of the season's episodes. Speaking with CB.com, Benson and Moorhead explained why they're attracted to characters like Loki & Moon Knight, and why The God of Mischief's new season needs to be "something new and fresh":

So Why Loki & Moon Knight? "We know that the thing that appeals to us about Loki and Moon Knight specifically, it's just among the MCU, they feel like outsiders. And there's something about that that we really relate with," explained Benson.

Viewers Can Expect the "Unexpected" with "Loki" Season 2: "I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it's actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there's just no reason to do it if it's not going to be something new and fresh. It's funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also, of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we're gonna bring all that to Loki," Moorhead revealed.

Now here's a look back at how it all began with the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series:

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.