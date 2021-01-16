Lucha Brothers vs. Chaos Project, 13 More Matches Set for AEW Dark

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Lauren Boehbert's handbag. That is right, your El Presidente has once again used his shrink ray, this time to hide inside Boehbert's handbag in order to infiltrate Congress. Since she refuses to let the police see what she's hiding in there and insists on walking around the metal detectors, El Presidente is safe to sneak into the House of Representatives and plant whoopee cushions on the chairs of all Republicans. They are all going to seem like they are farting, comrades! Haw haw haw haw! But before I execute my master plan, AEW has revealed the full lineup for next week's episode of AEW Dark, airing on YouTube at 7PM Eastern on Tuesday.
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's episode:
Match graphic for Big Swole vs. Alexa Gracia, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano, happening next week on Dark
Match graphic for Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for KC Navarro and AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight, happening next week on Dark
Match graphic for Lucha Brothers vs. Chaos Project, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Tesha Price and Katalina Perez, happening next week on Dark
Match graphic for Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for Marti Daniels vs. Shanna, happening next week on Dark
Match graphic for Brandon Cutler vs Luchasaurus, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for Jon Cruz and Danny Limelight vs. Santana and Ortiz, happening next week on Dark
Match graphic for Nick Comoroto and Scorpio Sky, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss, happening next week on Dark
Match Graphic for The Butcher and the Blade vs. Mike Verna and Baron Black, happening next week on AEW Dark
Match graphic for Gunn Club vs. Ryzin, Adam Priest, and Vary Morales, happening next week on Dark
