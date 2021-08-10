Lucifer Season 6 Official Trailer: The Devil is in All of the Details

With only a month to go until showrunners & executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich's Lucifer wraps up its six-season run, Lucifans are getting ready to give Tom Ellis' The Devil his due one last time (barring reunion movies???). Netflix made that a whole lot easier for them on Tuesday with the release of the official trailer, one that finds Lucifer not exactly embracing his… how shall we put this to stay spoiler-free? How about a "major corporate upgrade"?

So without further ado, here's a look at The Devil's final run as Lucifer Season 6 hits Netflix on September 10th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Final Season Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueMwVGBwqRo)

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society

Here's a look at the video showing that all bad things must come to an end starting next month:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Final Season | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwCudKk1G4I&t=1s)

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

