Lucifer Showrunners on Series Revival/Revisit: "Never Say Never"

Okay, we're not going to lie. It's nice being able to write up something on Lucifer that has nothing to do with Neil Gaiman having to defend casting Gwendoline Christie in the role for Netflix's The Sandman ( a role she owned, by the way). Nope, we're talking about the six-season, two-home, Tom Ellis-starring series that officially ended its run after six seasons one year ago as of September 10th. But with the Blu-ray/DVD set of the final season hitting the streets this week, it's never too early for someone to ask series EPs & showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich about a revival or a return to the franchise of some type. And that's a good thing because it's something that the two are open to, also.

Speaking with Screen Rant to promote the Blu-ray/DVD release, both Henderson and Modrovich made it clear that they would welcome the opportunity to reunite the team for something special (and an animated series would be pretty sweet):

Joe Henderson: I mean, I hope so. We loved making the show, we loved working with these people. I think hopefully at some point, we can find a way to come back, or at least revisit or do something. It was such a great time, it's such a great experience, and we love these people, so never say never. Ildy Modrovich: My vote is for Lucifer The Musical, personally, on Broadway. If anybody wants to hashtag that, get that going. [Chuckles] JH: I say Lucifer The Animated Series.

And speaking of Gaiman… we don't know why we didn't make the call before (and we're still beating ourselves up over it), but it took a fan on Twitter asking a very important question about Lucifer Season 3 for us to realize that Gaiman served as the narrating voice of God on the series. Holy crap, how did we not connect those dots? It's not like Gaiman doesn't have a very distinctive voice… we just blanked on that one. Before the end of its run, Dennis Haysbert (someone else with a very distinctive voice) would join the cast in the role of God and do an amazing job of it. But now, we've got to go back and listen to Gaiman's narrating work again.