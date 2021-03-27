Lucifer Star Says "A Lot of Chaos is Going to Follow" God in Season 5B

Just because the majority of our Lucifer coverage over the past few weeks has been (understandably) focused on the show's sixth and final season, don't think for one second that we forgot about the second half of Season 5. When last we saw everyone, our Devil, Michael (both played by Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) were in the midst of setting some old family issues the old fashioned way- that is, until their big daddy God (Dennis Haysbert) showed up to deal with the matter personally. That's a helluva cliffhanger for a season finale let alone a midseason one, so where does that leave things when the series does return? Woodside was asked that very thing- and it sounds like things are going embarrassingly bad for Amenadiel."When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," the actor revealed to TVLine. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he's really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!"

Here's a return look at two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wants to know where God took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

Earlier, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 directed by Sherwin Shilati, and written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.