Lucifer Treats Fans to Season 5 Bloopers; Cast Runs Pilot Table Read

See, now a show like Lucifer is exactly what Netflix's Geeked Week was created for. With Lucifans still processing the Season 5 Part 2 fallout from God's (Dennis Haysbert) little "family reunion" with Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and what it means for the sixth and final season. Now that's a lot of mental heavy-lifting to have to do, so why not treat yourself to a break that doesn't require your mind leaving the show's world? Well, the cast and creative team offered an answer on Wednesday in two ways. First, with an attack on your funny bones with a blooper/gag reel from the fifth season. Following that, a kick to your feels as the cast gathers together for a table read of the series pilot that is worth your time and attention on so many levels- especially when Ellis and Lauren German (Chloe Decker) swap lines.

In fact, check out a sample of that below before you get to the main clips:

So why wait another second? Let your emotional rollercoaster begin by checking out the clips below, starting with the laughs and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane (from the Geeked Week stream- table read starts at 2:06:29):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 unleashing its devilish ways across the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer along with a look at how a select group of Lucifans reacted during an early preview of it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0beFQnB5lY&t=11s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Looking ahead to Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

