Margo's Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Debuting on April 16th, Apple TV dropped a look at Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman-starring Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman headline a comedic family drama from A24.

Showrunner David E. Kelley adapts Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel in this anticipated eight-episode series.

Margo's Got Money Troubles will release its first three episodes on launch day, with weekly episodes after.

At the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, the stars of Margo's Got Money Troubles, along with storyteller and showrunner David E. Kelley, took the stage to unveil a teaser and share a glimpse into the star-studded new series starring and executive produced by Academy Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Elle Fanning; Golden Globe Award winner, and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer; and Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman. The ensemble cast is also led by Emmy Award winner Nick Offerman and Thaddea Graham. Yup, everyone is in the cast. Hailing from A24 and multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe's bestselling novel of the same name, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, with three episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 20th, 2026.

Margo's Got Money Troubles is apparently a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington.

Margo's Got Money Troubles is produced for Apple TV by A24. Kelley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, author Thorpe, Eva Anderson, and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

The series marks the latest collaboration between Kelley and Apple TV, following the Emmy Award-nominated global hit drama Presumed Innocent, which is now in production on its second season with a completely new cast.

