Marvel Animation Sneak Peek: Disney D23 Liveblog

Disney's #D23 fan expo is shifting its focus to the animation side of things now with the "Marvel Animation Sneak Peek"

After wowing folks on the live-action side on Friday night, Disney's D23 fan expo is shifting its focus to the animation side of things on Saturday with the "Marvel Animation Sneak Peek" panel/presentation. With the success of the first season of X-Men '97, what could the future hold for Marvel's mutants? Speaking of asking questions, we also have a third and final season of What If…? heading our way – what multiversal threats still remain? Let's not forget about the "Black Panther" universe series, Eyes of Wakanda, and the impact it could have on the MCU timeline as we know it. Do you want more? Of course you do! Because today would be a great day to learn more about our web-slinger's newest adventures with more on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and let's not forget that we also have hordes of Marvel Zombies heading our way (hopefully) soon. And that's not including anything new on the horizon that has broken out to the public yet.

That's why Bleeding Cool is bringing you anything and everything that gets covered during the D23 "Marvel Animation Sneak Peek" panel/presentation – including the live blog here and some further intel with some breakout articles we have coming your way. So sit back, get excited, and check out what animated adventures are heading your way. Got a question or a comment (be nice!), then make sure to drop a line and we'll see if we can help. After Disney's D23 fan expo event, the next major stop is New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), coming up in October – with even more details expected. but for now, enjoy what Bleeding Cool has to offer as we break down what Marvel Television has planned for 2024… 2025… and beyond.

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek Liveblog

