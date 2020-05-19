Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Preview Goes Timey Wimey

We told you Coulson (Clark Cregg) and the rest of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. know how to multi-task. Mere hours after we were talking about Gregg's "Storytime" reading of Star Wars story "The Witch & The Wookie" (link below), ABC is offering viewers a sneak preview of the seventh and final season opener, "The New Deal". Set to launch on Wednesday, May 27, our heroes find themselves stranded in 1930's New York City when we first see them. Racing against the clock (ironically enough) to prevent the destruction of the past, present, and future timelines, Coulson and our Agents will face friends and foes on a mission so game-changing that it might bring viewers the one thing they never thought they would see: S.H.I.E.L.D. fighting for Hydra's existence. We told you things were going to get weird and in the following clip, our crew discusses just how weird messing with time can get. So maybe now would be a good time to discuss that whole "Butterfly Effect" thing:

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 1 "The New Deal": Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world. Written by George Kitson, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, Luke Baines, and Patton Oswalt guest star.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.