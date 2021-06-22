Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

Earlier this month and ahead of the first five episodes' July 23rd debut, Mattel Television and Netflix unveiled the first official teaser and a new set of preview images for the eagerly-anticipated pseudo-sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Spearheaded by showrunner, EP & all-around MOTU fan Kevin Smith, the series is set to pick up a number of the narrative threads from the original animated series and expand the universe in bold new directions that will attract old-school and new-school fans. Yet there are already those on social media (prepare to grab your pearls and start your fanning) who are attacking the series based on nothing more than rumors, innuendo, and some really bad reads on some interviews Smith and others have done.

A perfect example was an individual who tweeted Smith earlier today (name withheld to protect the ignorant) already trashing the series- claiming Smith "will have lost the trust and respect of countless" once the series premieres- implying (we're guessing?) that Smith is engaged in some kind of "smoke-n-mirrors shenanigans" and something completely different will hit the streamer next month from what Smith's been promising [Ed. Note: Smith has been on-point and then some]. Smith takes the high road with his response, choosing to look at the "glass-half-full" option that people really do like the series and he gets a green light for a second season (which he has had plotted out for months). And for whether or not "it was worth it?" Well, Smith puts it best… but if nothing else, it would be nice to see a second season just to know that there are way too many "gatekeeper brains like this person's that will explode over the news.

Along with the animated series' July 23rd debut, fans can also look forward to the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Hosted by showrunner & EP Kevin Smith; EP & Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David; and actress Tiffany Smith, the 25-minute talk show and celebration of all things "MOTU: Revelation" boasts a guest list that includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. Now here's a look at the new set of preview images, followed by the official teaser and series overview. Now without further ado, here's a look at the first official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; and Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

