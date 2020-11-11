Matches for Next Week's Impact Wrestling, Turning Point Card Update

Another episode of Impact Wrestling is in the record books. Lots of matches happened, and storylines advanced on Impact, and you can read all about that in this week's Impact Wrestling edition of The Shovel, Bleeding Cool's snarky wrestling recap column. Personally, The Chadster doesn't appreciate snarky talk about wrestling, which ought to always be treated like serious business. But unfortunately, The Chadster doesn't run things around here… yet.

Impact didn't reveal a bunch of matches for next week's show in an unusual turn of events. We do know that Dez and Wentz of the Rascalz will face Trey Miguel and Rich Swann as the Rascalz are apparently leaving Impact and next week is their last week. We'll also presumably see Tommy Dreamer's investigation into who shot John E. Bravo continue. Plus, there will be a fallout from Turning Point.

Speaking of which, we now know the updated card for Turning Point, taking place this Saturday, November 14th, on Impact Plus. Moose will face Willie Mack in a grudge match over a grudge that sort of came out of nowhere. James Storm will team up with Chris Sabin to face XXXL. Eddie Edwards will take on Daivari, who returned to the company at Bound for Glory. Swoggle will attempt to but Brian Myers in his place for being a bully. Jordynne Grace will team up with Tenille Dashwood to take on Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, an opportunity for Dashwood to earn Grace's trust so they can become partners for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. The North will put the Impact Tag Team Championships on the line against the Good Brothers. Su Yung will face Deonna Purrazzo. And Rich Swann will take on Sami Calligan in the main event for the Impact World Championship.

Also announced on Twitter after the show went off the air, the Defeat Rohit challenge will also return at Turning Point, with Rohit Raju putting the X-Division Championship on the line once again in a quasi-open challenge. Turning Point can be viewed with a subscription to Impact Plus.