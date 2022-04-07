Matches Set for Upcoming AEW Rampage, Dynamite, Battle of the Belts

WWE just had one of the most well-received WrestleManias in years, but rather than take a few weeks off to respectfully allow WWE to enjoy their triumph, AEW is instead belligerently pressing forward with more matches announced for upcoming shows, including the next quarterly Saturday special, Battle of the Belts. Of course, The Chadster is extremely cheesed off that AEW would do this to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but The Chadster has come to expect nothing less from Tony Khan, who has made it his mission in life to constantly terrorize The Chadster with his wrestling storytelling, which has already rendered The Chadster sexually impotent.

First of all, in a moved that everyone will agree is extremely disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business, AEW has announced four matches for this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. Jon Moxley will take on Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson will face Trent Beretta, QT Marshall will face Swerve Strickland, and Red Velvet will take on Willow Nightingale to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. When The Chadster told his wife Keighleyanne about these matches, she stopped texting with that guy Gary for a few seconds and nodded in agreement, so The Chadster knows she feels as he does, that this is majorly crossing a line by AEW.

But that's not all. Next week, on AEW Dynamite, Jurassic Express will put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against reDragon. Additionally, Eddie Kingston will team with Santana and Ortiz to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society's Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia. When The Chadster told Keighleyanne about these matches, she actually rolled her eyes really hard, showing she feels exactly the same way The Chadster does about Tony Khan's booking plans.

Friday after next, AEW Rampage will be live as AEW will also be filming the Battle of the Belts special, and Tony Khan has really gone out of his way to ruin The Chadster's life this time. First of all, AEW World Champion Hangman Page challenged Adam Cole to a Texas Deathmatch for the belt on that episode, which is just so unfair! And at Battle of the Belts on Saturday, April 16th, Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose. This really is the final straw and it made The Chadster absolutely livid to hear about this. When The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about it, it turns out she had left, probably to meet up with Gary and talk about how unfair it is for Tony Khan to ruin her sex life like this. She talks about her sex life with that guy Gary a lot, which goes to show how much Tony Khan has been affecting her. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan.