Maury: Daytime Talker Is… NOT Producing New Shows After September

Come September 2022, folks will have to go elsewhere to have their paternity tests revealed in front of a national audience, usually resulting in someone running through the hallways behind the scenes trying to get away as a camera follows or someone attempting a celebratory dance on stage. Whichever's the case, they won't have Maury Povich and his daytime talker Maury to rely on now that the long-running NBCUniversal Syndication Studios show is set to cease production after 24 seasons (for its previous seven seasons, the series was known as The Maury Povich Show and produced by Paramount Domestic Television). The move comes as the daytime landscape undergoes some major changes, including Judge Jerry, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nick Cannon, and The Wendy Williams Show all leaving screens this year or having already ended their runs.

While new episodes will no longer be produced, NBCUniversal will continue to syndicate repeats of the confrontational talk show (which means there will still be time to reflect back fondly on your favorite "You Are (or Are Not) the Father!" paternity test segments. With the end of his show, NBCUniversal is touting Povich as the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of broadcast television, setting the mark at 31 seasons.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," Povich said in a statement when the news was first announced. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the 'Maury' show but as I occasionally tell my guests on 'Maury,' 'Enough, already!'" Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added, "Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course. Maury is a television icon, a pop-culture legend and we couldn't be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career."