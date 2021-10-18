EXCLUSIVE: Hear a Track from The Score to "Maya and The Three"

Maya and The Three comes out on Netflix this Friday, and Bleeding Cool is excited to not only debut a track from the score to the series but exclusively announce that the soundtrack will also be released Friday, October 22nd as well. The album features original themes by multi-Academy Award-winning composer and musician Gustavo Santaolalla, as well as score music by Grammy-nominated composer Tim Davies. Jorge R. Gutiérrez (The Book of Life) created the Netflix series, which tells an epic tale across nine episodes. You can hear the new track, "The Tecas Ride", down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Tecas Ride | Maya and The Three (Soundtrack from the Netflix Animated Event) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioKlTv4-LbM)

Maya And The Three Synopsis

"In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind." Below you can also find the poster for Maya and The Three.

I have been excited about this show for some time now, and Friday cannot come soon enough. Hopefully, it is a huge hit and we can get more, as I can already tell that this is going to be one of the must-watch animated properties of the year. Netflix killed it with their animated slate in 2021, and what a way to end it. Maya and The Three drops all nine episodes on Friday, the same day the soundtrack drops as well.