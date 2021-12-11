Meet The Mayhems: Disney Supervillain Family Series Lands Summer 2022

Disney Branded Television has begun production in Los Angeles on Meet the Mayhems, an original live-action comedy series about a family of raucous supervillains who recently ran afoul of the League of Villains and now must somehow beat a path to normalcy in a small Texas town. The series is scheduled to premiere in summer 2022 on Disney Channel and Disney+ platforms around the world. Meet the Mayhems was created by Chris Peterson & Bryan Moore, who also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Peterson has experience writing for television before his time at Disney and some for them before this series, with shows like That 70's Show and Disney's Lab Rats: Bionic Island.

About the series, Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said, "Chris and Bryan, along with this terrific cast, are fast at work to deliver a fun and entertaining 'fish-out-of-water' tale about an extraordinary family living an ordinary life." She continued, "While they entertain, the stories also incorporate themes of self-confidence, personal responsibility, teamwork, justice, and empathy."

At the center of the story is teenage Havoc, who stands up against the leader of all villains, forcing her entire family to change their identities and relocate to a Texas suburb where she now goes by the name Amy. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, she must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she's fought against all her life — being normal.

Meet the Mayhems stars Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) as Amy/Havoc, Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos and newcomer Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley. Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia.