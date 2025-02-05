Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, kpopped, Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, Psy Set for Apple TV+ K-Pop Competition Series

Megan Thee Stallion and Psy are set for Apple TV+ and EP Lionel Richie's upcoming KPOPPED, a new K-Pop competition series.

When it comes to music/performance reality competition series, we can be a bit snobbish. We thought the Harry Connick Jr, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Nikki Minaj era of ABC's American Idol was the smartest, and you can't touch the first several seasons of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance? And don't get us started on the stylized fun of Lip Sync Battle. But for us, a lot of it is just… eh. Apple TV+'s KPOPPED is already sounding like a major exception, with executive producer Lionel Richie (yup, that Lionel Richie) teaming with international pop sensation PSY ("Gangnam Style") and three-time Grammy award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion ("Savage") for an eight-episode musical event.

In each episode, Western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances – with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song. Apple TV+'s KPOPPED is executive produced by Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-Woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its experience in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company) alongside Bruce Eskowitz.

Saturday Night Live Rewind: Megan Thee Stallion Elevates Season 48

As Season 48 hosts went, Miles Teller helped get the season on the air, and Brendan Gleeson helped stabilize it after a bit of a rocky start. But with Megan Thee Stallion serving as both host and musical artist, Lorne Michaels was offered a snapshot of everything that this season of NBC's Saturday Night Live could be. Sketches were on point, "Weekend Update" was on fire, and (while it was a given that she would kill it) our host's performances took things in some fun and creative directions. The important common factor in all of this? Megan Thee Stallion, whose excitement over the opportunity wasn't just evident during the week leading up to Saturday night but also vibing off of the screen the moment she hit the stage. For a show with a reputation for feeding off the vibes that the hosts bring, SNL had an impressive muse commanding its stages.

