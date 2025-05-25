Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW double or nothing, Jamie Hayter, mercedes mone, recaps, wrestling

Mercedes Moné Wins Owen Hart Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing

The Chadster is CHEESED OFF about Mercedes Moné's disrespectful Owen Hart Tournament win at AEW Double or Nothing! Tony Khan's obsession continues! 😡🤬

Article Summary Mercedes Moné’s win at AEW Double or Nothing is a slap in the face to WWE’s legacy and good wrestling taste!

Tony Khan’s obsession ruins everything—he booked Moné to win the Owen Hart Tournament just to spite WWE fans!

The crowd actually reacted organically to the AEW women’s match—such a disrespect to WWE’s perfect production!

This AEW victory has The Chadster’s marriage in shambles and proves Tony Khan is out to ruin The Chadster’s life!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster just witnessed what might be the most disrespectful thing to ever happen in professional wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing, and that's saying something considering this is Tony Khan's promotion we're talking about! 🤬 Mercedes Moné defeated Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and The Chadster literally cannot believe the audacity of this booking decision! 😱

First of all, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 💯 Mercedes Moné, who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE, now gets to hold both the TBS Championship AND earn a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at AEW All In later this year! 😭 This is exactly the kind of over-pushed nonsense that makes The Chadster's White Claw taste bitter! 🥤😒

The match itself was a complete disaster for anyone who understands proper wrestling psychology! 🧠⚡ These two women were actually allowed to have an athletic, back-and-forth contest with genuine drama and storytelling – it's just so different from WWE's perfectly crafted formula where everything is micromanaged by one of three or four agents who put together essentially the same match every time, just the way The Chadster likes it! 📺✨ The way Jamie Hayter was able to showcase her natural charisma and Mercedes Moné got to display her technical prowess without constant commercial breaks and shaky camera cuts interrupting the flow… Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

What really cheesed The Chadster off was how the Las Vegas crowd was actually invested in both competitors! 🎰👥 In WWE, crowds know exactly when to cheer because of proper production values and a loud audio cheer and boo track piped in when needed, but this AEW Double or Nothing audience was genuinely reacting to the in-ring action organically, and the production team was just letting it happen! 🎪 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️

The finish was particularly offensive to The Chadster's sensibilities! 💥 Mercedes Moné countered Jamie Hayter's finisher attempt and rolled her up for the victory – this kind of unpredictable ending is exactly what's wrong with AEW! 🎭 In WWE, finishes are properly telegraphed so the audience knows what to expect! 📱⭐

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night! 😴💭 The Chadster was trapped inside a giant wrestling ring made entirely of White Claw cans, and Tony Khan was circling around the outside dressed as a referee with glowing red eyes! 👹🥤 He kept blowing his whistle and shouting "The Chadster tapped out! The Chadster tapped out!" while The Chadster tried desperately to escape through the ropes made of braided Smash Mouth album covers! 🎵🕳️ The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat when Tony Khan's face morphed into Mercedes Moné's and she applied the Statement Maker submission hold on The Chadster's sleeping form! 😰💦 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 🛌🚫

After witnessing this travesty unfold at AEW Double or Nothing, The Chadster became so cheesed off that The Chadster jumped up onto the coffee table and ripped off The Chadster's shirt, revealing The Chadster's perfectly toned 12-pack abs! 💪✨ Then The Chadster yelled to get Keighleyanne's attention and dove off headfirst from the coffee table right into the floor, smashing The Chadster's face and causing blood to pour out of The Chadster's nose! 🩸😵 The Chadster shouted (incomprehensibly because of the bloody nose) about "whad dat dung Tody Khad forshed Da Chaddah ta doo!" 🗣️💔

For some reason, Keighleyanne blamed The Chadster for this incident and demanded The Chadster seek medical and psychological help! 🏥🧠 She completely ignored how this is obviously Tony Khan's fault for booking such an offensive match that drove The Chadster to these desperate measures! 😤 Instead of supporting The Chadster, she just went back to texting that guy Gary! 📱💔 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan, for ruining The Chadster's marriage AND The Chadster's face! 😭

AEW Double or Nothing is just getting started, so loyal readers should keep checking back on Bleeding Cool for more live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing and status updates on The Chadster's condition! 📺📰 Remember, Bleeding Cool is the home of unbiased wrestling journalism, unlike those AEW marks who pretend Tony Khan's booking makes any sense! 🏆📝

Timeless Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's Championship against Mina Shirakawa later tonight, which means this storyline is only just getting started, which is like a knife right in Triple H's heart! 🔪💔

