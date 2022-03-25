Metal And Monsters Debut Honors "Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors"

Metal and Monsters is a new online series from Gibson guitars Gibson TV arm. It is hosted by Matt "Count D" Montgomery, bassist for Rob Zombie's band."We've really taken our time to make sure this show feels exactly like the campfire it's supposed to be for metal and monster fans of the world," said Count D. "As a full-time monster and musician, I'm so humbled and honored to take this journey with such an incredible team into the darkest and heaviest corners of the universe."

The first episode is available now, celebrating 30 years of A Nightmare On Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors and the classic Dokken Song "Dream Warriors", with a chat between Robert Englund and Don Dokken. Also: A trip to Super7 to see some monsters and metal figures, and a Metallica giveaway. Check out the episode below, along with an official overview:

Metal and Monsters Is A Great Idea

Gibson TV is thrilled to present its first show dedicated to the worlds of heavy metal and monster culture in the new series Metal and Monsters. The host of this adventure is Montgomery – bassist for the "King Freak" himself, Zombie. Having been a staple of the Zombie band and live show for the last 16 years, Count D looks forward to sharing his passion for music and film with metal and monster fans worldwide. In the first episode of Metal and Monsters, Count D takes us to Elm Street as he reunites Dokken and Englund to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the film A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Featuring never before seen photos from the "Dream Warriors" video shoot, Englund and Dokken share stories of musical influences to behind-the-scenes tales of one of the most successful horror franchises in film history. Throughout the 60 minute episode, viewers are also treated to different segments that explore the worlds of horror and heavy metal!