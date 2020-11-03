Mick Foley Wants America to Consider 6 Questions and Vote Trump Out

Following in the footsteps of Dave Bautista, WWE star The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley has addressed the nation on the eve of what he calls the most important election of our lifetime. Taking aim at his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump, Foley asked a series of American voters' questions and then asked them to take their answers into account when casting their ballots tomorrow.

"My name is Mick Foley, and we are one day away from the most important election of our lifetimes," Foley said in a video posted to Twitter. "I know there are not many of you left on the fence. Most of you made up your minds a long, long time ago, and it's unlikely anything I'm gonna say is gonna change many minds. But I have to try. And I'm gonna do that by asking you to ask yourselves just a handful of simple questions."

"The first question is: can you remember a moment in time when the United States president expressed concern about Russian interference in our elections?" Foley asked.

"Question two," he continued. "Can you remember a moment when the president expressed concern about credible evidence that Vladimir Putin was putting bounties on our U.S. service members in Afghanistan?

"Number three: can you remember a moment when the president expressed concern about the poisoning of Putin rival Alexi Navalny?" asked Foley.

"Number four: can you remember a moment in time when the president expressed the slightest concern about global warming and its inevitable effect on our lives in the future?" he said.

"And then the final question," Foley said, realizing that actually there were two more. "I guess there's two more questions. One: can you remember a time when the president took anything resembling responsibility for his actions regarding the coronavirus? And then the final question: if you're not part of his base, can you remember a moment in time where there was the slightest resemblance of caring for your life if you are not in his camp?"

Foley asked voters to consider their answers to those questions and then vote Donald Trump out of office on November 3rd. "The answers I've come up with on all of the above is no, no, no, no no, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, and I hope you will take that into account when placing your vote in the most important election of our lives. Have a nice day."