Mimicking Trump, Dave Bautista Declares Academy Award Win

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has nearly reached the end of a months-long journey, one which has consisted of The Animal spending every waking moment tweeting about his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump. Bautista's feud with Trump has been the stuff of pro wrestling legend, with Bautista cutting shoot promo after shoot promo on the president, though Trump has never directly responded to him. But thanks to the probable results of the election, which will see Trump ousted from office, the end is in sight both for people sick of Donald Trump's antics and for people tired of reading articles on Bleeding Cool about what Dave Bautista has tweeted lately (or so you might think; we may surprise you).

But despite the writing being apparently on the wall, it hasn't stopped Trump from claiming victory prematurely, and that hasn't escaped the notice of Dave Bautista. Bautista took to Twitter to mock Trump by declaring that he, too has won… an Academy Award, presumably for his performance in the movie My Spy.

"Fuck it!!" Bautista tweeted. "Everyone I'm going to go ahead and claim my Academy Award. So ya know….deal with it! Also I'd like to thank the Academy, my mom and say that there's no losers here. I just claimed it first. Good night ✌🏽#CountAllTheVotes"

Of course, Bautista's joke may actually be a self-own. If Bautista believes Donald Trump hasn't really won the election, does that too mean Bautista believes he does not deserve an Oscar for his acting?

Bautista also had words for Trump supporters who showed up at vote counting sites to shout at poll workers for their dear leader. "These fools might as well be chanting "FREEDOM SUCKS!! FREEDOM SUCKS!!"… silly MAGAts!! #TrumpCult #CountEveryVote," Bautista tweeted, adding, "They're not the brightest lot."

