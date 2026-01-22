Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle: Darkseid Voice Actor Was "Not What I Expected": King

Tom King discussed how the voice actors for Scott, Barda, Darkseid, and others were chosen for the animated adaptation of Mister Miracle.

Article Summary Tom King reveals the voice casting process for the DCU's Mister Miracle animated series

Actors auditioned for roles like Scott Free, Big Barda, Darkseid, and Orion to capture the right tone

Some actors perfectly matched King’s vision, while others surprised him in unexpected ways

Mister Miracle series is inspired by the award-winning comic by Tom King and Mitch Gerads

As excited as we were for Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle, that grew tenfold when DC Studios co-CEO and writer & director James Gunn confirmed that the adult animated series was officially set within the DCU. Making the rounds of several podcasts to discuss both his comics work and DC Studios projects, King offered some insights into choosing the actors to voice Scott, Big Barda, Darkseid, Orion, and others.

Checking in with The Brave and the Boys podcast, King explained how essential auditions were in making sure he could find the right voice for each character. From there, he described the experience he feels when an actor is so right for a character that, as a writer, he focuses less on the words written and more on the moment being expressed. Regarding the upcoming animated series, King explained how some of the actors cast hit perfectly with the voice that King had for certain characters, while another actor offered King something he wasn't expecting, something that was right for the role.

"So yeah, I mean, there were some people who nailed it, who were exactly just… I was like, 'Oh, my god! That is Scott. That is Barta," King shared about the actors cast for the DCU animated series. "And then there were some people who are… I was like, 'That's not what I expected, but that is what… that is Darkseid.' So yeah, it ran the gauntlet from, I mean… I love this book. I love it to death. I wasn't going to settle for anything less than perfect. But it ran the gauntlet from perfect to just beyond."

"Get out your veggie trays…," King began the caption to his Instagram post back in June, which also included a look at the key art for the series and a look at the original comic book series run. "Just announced and coming soon. MISTER MIRACLE: a new adult animated series from DC Studios and [Warner Bros. Animation]. Based on the Eisner winning best-selling comic by myself and semi-professional nerd/genius, [Mitch Gerads]. I'll be show running the series, working with a dream team of animators and storytellers including Mitch himself who drew that gorgeous teaser art up there. Hard to express how excited I am to be working on this, what a joy it is. I love these characters and I love this world that the King, Jack Kirby built from a pencil tip. Thank you all for supporting the book over all these years. Its meant so much. More details coming." Here's a look at King's thoughts from shortly after the news broke, followed by a look back at the animated series' official overview (based on the DC Comics characters created by Jack Kirby):

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick — and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife, Big Barda, have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

