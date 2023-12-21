Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

MJF and Samoa Joe Assault Holiday Spirit of WWE Fans on Dynamite

Oh geez, here we go again! The Chadster was just trying to have a wholesome holiday season full of WWE Superstars whacking each other with candy canes and spreading cheer, but no! AEW, under the tyrannical rule of Tony Khan, had to ruin everything with that dang AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash! 🎄💥👺

First of all, let's talk about this MJF/Samoa Joe/Devil storyline that was, for lack of better terms, shoved down The Chadster's throat last night. Auughh man! So unfair! WWE gives us heartwarming holiday tales, and what does AEW offer? An overwrought, dramatic, emotional conflict during what should be the most wonderful time of the year! 🎅🤼‍♂️🚫

The audacity of calling it a "Holiday Bash" when it was nothing more than AEW trying to play Scrooge with The Chadster's emotions. It's like they aimed for distress instead of de-light! 💡😡

Alright, loyal WWE fans, it's the duty of The Chadster to fill you in on the elaborate scheme AEW pulled through. It all began when MJF, a guy who betrays pro wrestling traditions every time he speaks, was shown getting honored in the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. Seriously? The Chadster is sure that the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame ought to be able to find a WWE Superstar more deserving of that spot. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🙄❌

Then, a dark vignette aired with Wardlow, talking about bringing the devil to his knees. Over the holidays? Gimme a break! The only thing kneeing anything was this storyline kneeing The Chadster's holiday spirit in the groin. 💔👿

And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, Samoa Joe comes out seeking "answers" about these devilish attacks. News flash, Joe: Nobody wants depressing mysteries over the holidays! They want festivities, not your feud with MJF over who the devil is. 🎉❌🧐

As The Chadster can recall, because sadly, the trauma is seared into The Chadster's brain, MJF got shoved by Samoa Joe, and then swarms of masked men ran to the ring like it was Black Friday at a wrestling mask store! 🛒😵😒

Then, "No Show Joe" and MJF had to fight off these goons together but, would you believe it? More masked men came over the barricade! The ring was surrounded, and guess what? Not a single Christmas miracle in sight, just more doom and gloom. 🎭😩🎁

Oh, and The Chadster hasn't even gotten to the Swerve Strickland run-in yet. MJF and Swerve had some heated words backstage, all while Prince Nana and his brutal band showed up, proving once again that AEW is trying too hard to be a sophisticated drama rather than a good ol' sports entertainment show. 🤬🤼‍♂️👎

The Chadster is just so cheesed off that Tony Khan thinks complicated stories about trust, betrayal, and masked assailants are what fans want. The nerve of that man! What happened to the spirit of the season? 🤷‍♂️🎅❓

The Chadster bets Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are all shaking their heads right now, as members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. And can The Chadster really be surprised at Tony Khan for wanting to disrupt the peace in The Chadster's life? The guy's got some kind of fixation, shadowing The Chadster like a ghost of Christmas past! 🚫👀🎄

In closing, The Chadster advises all of the faithful WWE lovers out there to not let AEW's Holiday Bash nonsense ruin your good times. Stick with the good stuff, the WWE way, where holiday cheer is cherished, and keep away from Tony Khan's crazed visions scarier than any ghost Charles Dickens could ever dream up. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to take The Chadster's Mazda Miata for a spin and blare some Smash Mouth to clear the air. The Chadster may only be a humble, unbiased wrestling journalist, but at least The Chadster knows how to have a proper holiday! 🚗🎶❄️

