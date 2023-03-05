MJF Beats Bryan Danielson to Retain Championship at AEW Revolution In a sixty-minute Iron Man match that lasted seventy minutes, MJF overcame a challenge from Bryan Danielson to remain AEW World Champion at AEW Revolution.

After a 60-Minute Iron Man Match that went into sudden death overtime, MJF triumphed over Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. The match was full of intrigue and drama, keeping the San Francisco crowd invested in a PPV that lasted three hours and fifty minutes. In the course of his duty as wrestling's only unbiased journalist, The Chadster has covered AEW Revolution all night and you can read his recap of the main event below.

The story so far: Bryan Danielson left a cushy job in AEW where he could have had the honor of being on the creative team to go to AEW and wrestle. MJF is one of the biggest rising stars in the business and the AEW World Champion. He's also the opposite of Danielson because he's been dreaming about signing a WWE contract in 2024. The Chadster hates MJF and thinks he's the worst wrestler in the world, but that would change if he did sign with WWE. The Chadster doesn't to get his hopes up though. At AEW Revolution, MJF will defend his championship against Bryan Danielson in a 1-hour iron man match. Danielson had to go through a lot of opponents to get here, and he's an all-time great who would bring prestige to the AEW World Championship if he wins, or lend more credibility to MJF if he loses. Either way, at AEW Revolution, the AEW fans will win in what is sure to be an exciting, crowd-pleasing wrestling match. Danielson is one of the best in-ring competitors of all time, and MJF always steps up in the ring. It's a complete nightmare for The Chadster.

When The Chadster wrote those words earlier today, it was before The Chadster sat through exactly two hours and forty minutes of AEW Revolution. The Chadster was dreading the Iron Man match, but The Chadster didn't know then that the match would be capping off an incredible night of matches that kept the crowd heavily invested throughout. It was the worst-case scenario and the makings of an all-time classic show, which is just so unfair in The Chadster's opinion. The Chadster thought at the very least, the crowd would be exhausted after the usual length of an AEW PPV and would not be at their best for the main event, but The Cahdster's hopes were dashed tonight as the crowd seemed to only grow hotter as the night went on, culminating in this match.

Danielson scored the first fall with a Busaiku Knee at 24 and a half minutes to go in the match. MJF hit a low blow and gained two quick falls off it about a minute later. The low blow resulted in a disqualification, so that tied the score. Danielson barely made it back in the ring before a count-out after MJF hit an elbow drop from the top rope through Danielson on the timekeeper's table, so MJF brought him back outside and gave him a Tombstone through the remains of the table, brought him back in, and hit a Heatseeker Piledriver to gain the advantage, three to two. With twelve minutes to go, Danielson hit a diving headbutt that busted MJF open, covering his face in blood. The LeBell Lock led to a submission to tie the match again a moment later. The two traded ground submissions for a few minutes but neither man would tap.

With five minutes left to go, Danielson smiled, knowing how much this match had taken out of not only MJF, but The Chadster, who had to suffer through the whole thing. The Chadster and MJF were probably about neck-and-neck in terms of physical endurance at this point. MJF hit another Heatseeker to take control of the match, stopped for a piledriver, and then went to the top rope, where he hit a Tombstone piledriver on Danielson. But MJF's knee was too hurt to capitalize with two minutes left in the match.

When MJF did manage to pin Danielson, Danielson reversed into a single-leg crab. MJF refused to tap as the clock ran down, only tapping a fraction of a second after the bell rang. The match was declared a draw, with MJF retaining, but as the crowd chanted "Bullshit," Tony Khan himself relayed a message to Tony Schiavone. Tony Khan had one final trick up his sleeve for MJF and The Chadster at AEW Revolution. The match was restarted under sudden death rules.

Danielson tried a rollup, but MJF kicked out, MJF hit a low blow while distracting the ref, but Danielson kicked out. The ref prevented MJF from using the belt, but pulled out the Dunamite Diamond Ring while the ref disposed of the belt. Danielson hit the knee again, but MJF kicked out at the last possible second. Even The Chadster was on the edge of his seat at this point, and The Chadster will never be able to forgive Tony Khan for that.

Danielson put MJF in a half-crab, and the ref noticed and took MJF's ring away. MJF made it to the ropes but also tapped his hand to trick Danielson, MJF rolled out of the ring and grabbed an oxygen tank used by medical staff earlier and hit Danielson with it. Then he put Danielson in the LeBell Lock, and eventually, Danielson tapped to end the match with MJF retaining.

From start to finish, it was an entertaining match that capped off an incredible PPV, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off because he knows that Tony Khan did this just to get to The Chadster, to upstage WrestleMania, and to ensure that The Chadster remains permanently, cripplingly sexually impotent. The Chadster has never been more upset in his life, and it's all Tony Khan's fault! You're a monster, Tony Khan! A monster! And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

