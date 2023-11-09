Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia, mjf, recaps, wrestling

MJF Defends Title on TV Days After Seth Rollins in Blatant Ripoff

Discover why AEW ripping off WWE's recent Raw main event with an MJF vs. Daniel Garcia title match on Dynamite has The Chadster all cheesed off! 🧀😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary MJF's title defense on AEW Dynamite mirrors WWE's similar move with Seth Rollins.

The Chadster criticizes AEW for complex storytelling and prefers WWE simplicity.

Match analysis: MJF vs. Daniel Garcia lacked the "WWE style" of wrestling.

The Chadster rallies fans to reject AEW and stand by WWE's superior wrestling.

Oh, The Chadster has had enough! 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️ Once again, AEW Dynamite has cheaply thrown away what could've been a pay-per-view main event by giving it out for free on television. That's right, folks. Last night, MJF defended his AEW World Championship against Daniel Garcia. And you know what's even cheesier? 🧀 It's a straight-up rip-off of WWE's move earlier this week, where Seth Rollins defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn on WWE Raw. WWE does it right, and what does AEW do? They mimic it shamefully! 🙄

To start off the show, Tony Schiavone was backstage with the AEW champ, and what happens? It's a jumbled mess of mixed-up storylines that's so dang confusing. 😵 There's a backstage interview with MJF, some phone drama with his "bestie" Adam Cole being all worried, and Roderick Strong barging in, wanting to give advice? And then, out of nowhere, Daniel Garcia steps in for a "professional" chat. This isn't storytelling; it's a recipe for a headache! 🤯

AEW tries to blend the injured Adam Cole's friendship with MJF, Roderick Strong's quest, and Garcia's attempt to find himself post-JAS into a single segment. The Chadster prefers the good, wholesome WWE storytelling, where it's clear and simple: two wrestlers or teams lock horns over and over for a good, clean three months. That's what real wrestling is all about! 👊

But then there was the match itself. 🤼‍♂️ The AEW World Championship Match started with some silly antics with MJF doing Garcia's dance and various thumb-to-the-eye sportsmanship. 😒 MJF worked on Garcia's arm, while Garcia came with some forearms and a high release German Suplex, but that's not the WWE style of pure wrestling that The Chadster adores. 💔

And the match ended with Garcia submitting to MJF's arm bar. The match, while technically sound, lacked the wholesome quality that WWE provides with its unmatched production values and superstar charisma. Plus, the whole "handshake of respect" at the end? Pffft. 🙅‍♂️ As close as AEW tries to come, they will never capture that special WWE magic! ✨

In a fit of rightful disgust 😡, The Chadster took a White Claw seltzer (lime, because it's the best) and lobbed it at the TV screen! But physics betrayed The Chadster, as it clearly colluded with Tony Khan, and the can bounced back, hitting The Chadster square in the forehead. 🤕 Now, there's a lump on what used to be a perfect forehead—and it's all Tony Khan's fault for booking such an incensing match.

The Chadster demands justice! ✊ After seeing that guy Tony Khan's actions disfigure The Chadster's otherwise impeccable visage, The Chadster implores all the true wrestling fans out there to stand with The Chadster! 🚫📺 Stop watching AEW Dynamite! Don't let Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster boil over and affect your choice in quality wrestling.

Through the pain, The Chadster will prevail, because Tony Khan will never understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 💔 But WWE does, and The Chadster can always count on Vince McMahon's vision to never disappoint. So let's take a stand against the injustice of poor-quality free TV main events, and remember, only the true unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger can see through the facade that is AEW. 👓📰👍

Stay strong, wrestling fans. 🙌 And whatever you do, don't allow Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster to change the channel. Keep it locked on WWE, the home of true professional wrestling. 🤼‍♂️💖

