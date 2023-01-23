M&Ms Folds Under Pressure, Puts Spokescandies on "Indefinite Pause" We love the choice of Maya Rudolph but M&Ms putting their spokecandies on "indefinite pause" is a weak move that only fuels hate trolling.

Before we jump all over M&M's, just a quick comment before there's any confusion. We've loved Maya Rudolph since her Saturday Night Live days, and our appreciation of her comedic talents has only grown over the years. Rudolph is one of the funniest people walking this planet as you read this, so we appreciate any opportunity to have her on our screens. As for M&Ms… what the f**k?! In a post from earlier today, the candy announced that they would be suspending their spokecandies indefinitely, with Rudolph taking over as the official spokesperson. "In the last year, we've made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren't sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn't think it would break the internet. But now we get it—even a candy's shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M's (a product of the Mars Wrigley Confectionery division of Mars, Incorporated) wanted since we're all about bringing people together," read the statement released. So their decision was to give into the rantings of right-wing whackjobs who get way too hot & bothered over just how sexy is too sexy for their candy. Think about it. How tragically fragile & soft must you be that the very core of your existence is based around what shoes an animated "spokescandy" wears?

And yet, it's the social media trolls who win the day once again. And even worse, it puts Rudolph in the uncomfortable position of having to field questions about a company rolling over to right-wing pressures. If you asked me if 2023 would include the M&Ms animated candies becoming the symbol of freedom, equality & open-mindedness, I probably would've said… yeah. Here's a look at the tweet & statement posted by M&M's earlier today confirming the change (and giving FOX "News" Minister of Propaganda Tucker Carlson something to brag about on his next show):