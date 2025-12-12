Posted in: Apple, Movies, TV | Tagged: godzilla, Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Apple TV 2026 Trailer Previews Season 2

Apple TV released a 2026 trailer that spotlights Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2.

Article Summary Apple TV drops an official 2026 trailer that includes a look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2.

The new season debuts February 27, 2026, with weekly episodes continuing through May 1st.

Preview teases fresh footage, monster action, and dramatic stakes ahead in the streaming series.

Season 2 promises secrets revealed, new Titans, and world-shaking threats at the heart of Monarch.

Last month, fans of Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters learned that the 10-episode second season would be hitting screens beginning on Friday, February 27, 2026 (with one episode dropping every Friday until May 1st). Along with the news was a date announcement teaser and a message from Kurt Russell, officially confirming that he was back. Now, we're getting another look at the Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm-starring season, courtesy of Apple TV's 2026 trailer previewing what's to come on the streaming service next year.

Here's a look at the 2026 trailer that was released on Friday, which also includes looks at Hijack Season 2, The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, Shrinking Season 3, and more:

The streaming series tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The second season picks up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong's Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend, and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

Hailing from Legendary Television, Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville, and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as the showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise. Apple TV has a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!