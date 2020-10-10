Monsterland Team Talk Working with SFX, Monster/Human Dynamic & More

Hulu has decidedly gone all out this Halloween season with a horror anthology, Monsterland, in addition to their "Huluween" lineup of movies, TV shows, and more added to the streaming platform. The original paperback, North American Lake Monsters, by Nathan Ballingrud, came as inspiration for the series and is available for sale now under the name of Monsterland. A few of the cast, along with the creator/showrunner, Mary Laws, were interviewed virtually for NYCC (New York Comic Con) Metaverse on what the shown entails. Laws was joined by a select few of the actors who worked on the series in separate episodes, these included; Jonathan Tucker, Taylor Schilling, Kelly Marie Tran, and Mike Colter.

Familiar faces came across the panel screen such as Schilling from her works in Orange Is the New Black and Tran from her work in the recent Star Wars films.

Mary Laws discusses her background in playwriting as something that helped her along the way in working with an anthology series compared to past work with material from shows like Succession. For Monsterland, Laws sees the talent in directors and actors coming in for each episode as a set of tools assisting in the hard work that can be short stories in a series styled like this one. Tucker discusses his part in the episode where he plays a monster, specifically a shapeshifter, and how witnessing Laws work in the way she did was inspirational to him as a creator as well. Mental illness, along with many other themes of humanity meeting the monstrous, is discussed through character work in both scriptwriting and acting in Monsterland. Tran talks about her work on her episode that deals with the problems of insecurity, while Colter talks about what monster types scare him the most.

The final half of the panel involved an interesting opportunity for the cast and creator to ask each other their own questions they might have for one another. Dealing with the difficulty of special effects in scenes, bringing up responses to the themes in their episodes, and how close monster and human can be to one another in these horror stories. Monsterland was seeing development begin by Mary Laws just after the election of Trump in 2016, she finishes the panel by discussing the ways that Nathan's book showed her a way of how people can often be left out of stories about darkness and humanity.

The series looks to be intriguing and hopefully, it gives the audience that loves horror, a little piece of entertainment for the Halloween season that'll make up for the time spent indoors. Hulu's horror anthology released all their episodes recently on October 2nd for audiences to begin watching. Below is the full video of the panel for Monsterland, let us know in the comments below what you think of Hulu's latest series.