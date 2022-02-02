Moon Knight Let Oscar Isaac "Make Very Weird Decisions" Creatively

So with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight getting folks excited for the end of March, we're learning more about Isaac's experience with the role in a very cool way. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Isaac and Jared Leto (Morbius) engaged in a virtual one-on-one chat where they covered a broad range of topics. Of course, the conversation turned to their shared MCU bonds with Isaac explaining to Leto what was so different about making a "superhero film" as a limited series as opposed to a feature film, and how they were able to "make very weird decisions."

"I'd never heard of "Moon Knight" before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I'd heard of 'Morbius,' but I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight.' I don't know how the process was for you because it's a feature film, we're a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions," Isaac explained to Leto during their conversation. "At the moment, at least — and I don't imagine it's going to go backwards — it feels like that's where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially":

Late last month during an interview with EW, Hawke explained that he was a little hesitant at first about stepping his toe into the superhero film world until Isaac helped convince him to give it a shot. "I was always a little apprehensive; there's a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I'm still not sure I'm one of them," admitted Hawke.

"But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he went in, he was going to go all in, and it's fun to do any genre with people who are all in," Hawke continued. "Mohamed Diab, I really like his films, he's a special director. So it just became about the project, and it wasn't an intellectual decision at all; it was like, 'Oh, let's do something cool with these guys.' And the more I learned about the Moon Knight, the more turned on I got, because it's so much better than trying to create something that the audience already has a big agenda with. Like, if you do Batman or Superman or Hulk, any of these famous ones, the fans have so many preconceived things that they want from it. It's like playing Hamlet. Ninety percent of people there have an opinion about how Hamlet should be played. I love doing Shakespeare in front of student audiences because they don't have a big agenda. They didn't see how much better Patrick Stewart did it than you. They're just accepting of how you did it. And with Moon Knight, we get to create a world and a character. The fan in me always enjoys the first movie. I love learning about how the hell Captain America came to be — those are my favorite parts of the story."

With psychiatrist Carl Jung & cult leader David Koresh serving as inspirations for his character Arthur Harrow, Hawke wasn't looking to play a cliched "big bad" but someone more complex. "The uber-rich villain mastermind isn't interesting to me. I love the ones who believe that they're a good person and that's why they have to kill you. That I find really terrifying," Hawke explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer, with the series set to premiere on March 30th:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studio as the producing studio.