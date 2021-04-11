Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Fight Training to Rage Against the Machine

Since the new year kicked off, we've been keeping track of a whole slew of Marvel Studios and Disney+ projects looking to hit streaming screens this year. So far, WandaVision was met with high praise from viewers and critics alike- and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be making it two-for-two. And still to come, we have the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki and the animated What If…? series. But if there's one that's caught our eye in particular – the one we're having high hopes for – is the Oscar Isaac (Dune)-starring Moon Knight. Following up on previous looks at Isaac getting into superhero training mode and some serious facial and head hair removal, Isaac and writer & director Elvira Lind's New York-based Mad Gene Media is sharing another look in training mode. And let's just say that maybe it's the combination of having had some additional training time, Rage Against the Machine, and a sick knife lick from Isaac at one point? But whatever it is, the dude is looking seriously, seriously badass.

Here's a look at the Instagram post from Mad Gene Media (and make sure to play it loud):

Joining Isaac in the cast is Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) and May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the Instagram post from earlier last month showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer earlier this year, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

