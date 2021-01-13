Moon Knight: "Ramy" Star May Calamawy Cast in Undisclosed Role: Report

Looks like we have more Moon Knight news making the light of day. Less than a week after it was confirmed that Oscar Isaac (Dune) would be joining the small-screen MCU in the role of Marc Spector in Disney+'s upcoming live-action series and that Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678), as well as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic), would be helming several episodes, we have some news about what's going on in front of the camera- or more appropriately, who's going to be in front of the camera with Isaac. On Wednesday, THR reported that May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) has reportedly joined the series in an undisclosed role- with production set to kick off in Budapest this March,

Last summer, Marvel Studios big boss Kevin Feige announced that three new Disney+ live-action series were in development: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including WandaVision (premiering this week), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021), and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Feige also announced series such as Samuel L. Jackson's return as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle's return to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart.