Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 "Not Our Daughters" Gets Really Real

Things start to get real in the most recent episode of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, "Not Our Daughters". The hatred toward witches continues brewing as the Camarilla continues targeting them, even publicly this time requiring our Unit of witches to defend the first testing center during its opening. This season started off strong and continues on so with very good, concise writing and at a great pace. The writing on this episode was fantastic- feelings and urgency were conveyed without the need for many words or exposition. It is as if there was no wasted dialogue and everything is used to get the story moving on forward without missing a beat.

First thing I must say though, the intro to this new episode of Motherland: Fort Salem was pretty genius and definitely set a tone. I loved the take on this society's ad for "answering the call" encouraging women to go to testing centers and join the witches' military family along with General Alder (Lyne Renee) looking like Uncle Sam. When it comes to world-building, I love these little details and I hope we continue seeing more like these. General Bellweather (Catherine Lough Haggquist) and Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) come forward and reveal their findings to General Alder. Things do not go smoothly and she is faced with having to have a pretty honest conversation with Anacostia after feeling betrayed. I do think Alder is good, but she needs to start making friends with those around her before her secrets become too much, whatever they are. I mean, I am truly hoping she is just a good soul with a very horrid, broken past.

The scenes between our favorite trio: Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Tally (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) are getting so much better and their exchanges more real. I like the dialogue between them, it seems very real in terms of friendship: honest and down to earth. I like how they do not mince words with one another and, once again, there is no need for a lot of words between them to understand the emotion or what is going on. I also have to add that Scylla (Amalia Holm) and Anacostia have been forming a good team, this time with the backing of General Alder and Bellweather while spreading among the crowd of disgruntled muggles.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 4 | Not Our Daughters | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00JEJLXMHEo)

The scenes with people revolting against the opening of the testing center really brought me back to this last year and man did it hit close to home and made me scared for them, even knowing it is a show. The rising tension was palpable and played very well. Once again, the Bellweathers are targeted and this time they manage to separate Abigail from her unit and get the best of her. Thankfully Tally and M (Ess Hodlmoser) came at the right time and gained the upper hand, saving Abigail just in time before they cut her throat out. The scene at the hospital afterward between the trio was pretty touching, ending with Tally finally going to confront Alder about her past. I can understand why people are now simping over "Talder", it could be a pretty badass duo. Sorry, not sorry, I cannot help it. I am really looking forward to the next episode of Motherland: Fort Salem and seeing what Alder has to say about her past when confronted about it. I am also looking forward to what the trio will handle Alder's lie about it being the Spree instead of the Camarilla who targeted the center.

