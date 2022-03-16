Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani's Post-Trailer Debut Reaction Vid Won Us Over

Well, now we know why all of the buzz has been building around Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel series and which MCU series will be following the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight (premiering later this month). That's right, less than a day after learning Anjali Bhimani (Marvel's Runaways, Special) had joined the cast, we now have our first official trailer and key art for head writer & executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Iman Vellani-starring series. But you could've just spared us the trailer and just had Vellani explain to us how much the series means to her and why we should watch it and we would be sold. Because as many of these "personal messages" we've seen from cast members of popular shows after a trailer drops, Vellani's might be one the sweetest and most sincere (and the Infinity Gauntlet was a nice touch).

Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan (Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Vellani's Khan aka Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in future MCU films (such as the upcoming The Marvels). Here's a look at Vellani's message from just after the trailer was released, with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel set to premiere on June 8th:

Now here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer, overview, and "sizzle reel":

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.