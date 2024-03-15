Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Iman Vellani, kamala khan, mcu, ms marvel, the marvels

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wants Kamala Khan Joining MCU's X-Men

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani shares why she would like to see Kamala Khan join the X-Men when they're finally introduced into the MCU.

Based on what we've been hearing from Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, will definitely be back in the MCU. Recently, there was The Marvels dropping a ten-ton tease – that the Young Avengers could be coming to live-action life with Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye, Kathryn Newton's Stinger, and others. In the meantime, we know that Vellani's Ms. Marvel will return for the upcoming animated series Marvel Zombies (more on that in a minute) and that she's been penning the character's adventures on the comic book side.

But in terms of the live-action side of the MCU, things are still a bit up in the air. Despite the Young Avengers tease and the other teams that currently exist with the MCU, there's only one team that Vellani has in mind for Kamala – a team that doesn't even exist there… yet. "On the big screen? X-Men. I don't think that's a bad answer. I think the X-Men is so cool, and it really just marks her as a legitimate mutant, and all the naysayers can no longer say nay," shared Vellani during a recent interview. If you've seen the Disney+ series, then you know that the seeds were planted to introduce the X-Men universe into the main MCU by revealing that Kamala was a mutant (and let's not forget that very familiar music that played in the background during that moment).

Iman Vellani on "Marvel Zombies" Recording, Ms. Marvel Role

"We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun," Vellani shared during an interview with The Direct, confirming that she's wrapped recording on the season. Vellani added, "And I love – there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing,'" And being in "the center of the show" means that Kamala will be running into "some really cool people" along the way. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

During an interview at New York Comic Con 2022, writer Zeb Wells was asked about the "Marvel Zombies" episode of What If…?, which then segued into the writer clarifying his involvement in the "Marvel Zombies" universe. "So I did not do ["Marvel Zombies" What If…? episode], but I'm doing the spin-off. So it's not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like, 'oh yeah, let's do it,'" Wells explained. But it was the last part that caught our ear, with the writer adding, "So it's four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it's looking really cool." Hmmm. So does that mean four episodes, each the same length as an average What If…? episode? Or could we be looking as a "smaller ep count/longer episodes" scenario?

