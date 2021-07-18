My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 16 "Long Time No See, Selkie" Review

Pro-hero Selkie gives the new generation a taste of happiness and a life to fight for in the most recent episode of My Hero Academia, "Long Time No See, Selkie". He wants to ensure our heroes in training do not lose sight of what they are fighting for: there are happy and fun moments with friends to remind them this is the life they are fighting for when they put their lives on the line. It was the first time I see one of these slice-of-life moments being explained and given a reason as he discusses with Dragon Hero, Ryuko.

This episode of My Hero Academia starts off with Deku admitting they were barely able to keep up with Endeavor on their first day and wondering how each of their friends is doing on their respective hero courses; as we see, they are training under different Pro-heroes. This time Ochaco and Froppy have joined Ryuko's agency and are welcomed into the team quite warmly. However, shortly after they receive a distress signal from Selkie's team requesting for a team-up to chase after some shady team who seems to have the new drug they keep discussing on the news.

However, before getting to the hard grind and chase, Selkie has something very important to tackle first: spend some time relaxing at the beach. He then explains to Ryuko that heroes are constantly facing hardships and it is a way to show them that there are good, happy moments to be had with those you care about in between. He also adds it is a reminder for this new generation of what it is they are fighting for. Of course, they manage to capture the people behind the shady shipment and confirm it is the new Trigger drug they have been after.

I am not always the biggest fan of slice-of-life moments in anime, I tend to love action and hate episodes that feel like fillers. I must add though, My Hero Academia finds a way of making these types of episodes count toward bigger stories or world-slash-character building. It never feels like throwaway moments. While it was not the strongest episode of the season, it was still enjoyable. I love seeing our heroes in training get a break and enjoy life a little. I am curious about who were those on the end credits and I am not looking forward to things getting dark quite yet, although it truly has a feeling like things are about to fall apart soon.

