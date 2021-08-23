My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 "My Villain Academia" Review

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "My Villain Academia", gave us some insight into the other side– the villains… as the name suggests. It gives us some background on Shigaraki: how he ended up with All For One, his power, and what is the league up to currently. Turns out a lot of things seem to be connected and Shigaraki is not quite yet accepted by all of All For One's followers, especially the ones who seem to matter.

Many anime tend to give us episodes of the villains' point of view- while I am no stranger to this story-telling device, it tends to be very hit or miss for me. Thankfully, the anime does not try to make us relate or feel for the league of villains, but more like an update of what they have been up to recently. Honestly though? There are barely any characters in the league of villains that I like to see more of, so I was looking forward to getting to know some more. However, this episode was not that. We get the usual suspects- and I wish we would have gotten more from Dabi, Togata, and Twice.

That said, even though we get answers about Shigaraki's messed-up past, I still wish we would have gotten more of a deeper connection to his humanity. Although, again: I am glad they do not make us feel for him because he clearly did not feel much for long. However, I am still curious about how was the relationship between Shigaraki and All For One- I wonder if there was much tinkering that had to be done since he looks so forlorn at times but clearly, he relishes in destruction, so I might be wrong about him looking sad some times.

Also, I liked seeing the clear disdain within the villain community and how the League of Villains is clearly not making them happy. Also, it seems Shigaraki still has to convince All For One's previous lackeys: Gigantomachia, his previous bodyguard, and Dr. Kyudai Garaki. Gigantomachia is clearly not happy that Shigaraki is still not powerful enough and the Doctor seems to want to test Shigaraki more than anything. Once again I am enjoying how they are playing around with time, so clearly they are building up to a moment when things will just explode and it seems shit will hit the fan soon enough. While I am not looking forward to seeing the heroes I love suffer, I am here for the action. I cannot wait to see where things will be leading to the next episode of My Hero Academia.

