My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 12 "Threads of Hope" A Valiant Return

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Threads of Hope," was yet another fantastic episode that is bound to keep viewers on their toes. Once again, tides keep turning every second, and it is not easy to predict whether heroes or villains will be the ones still standing once this is over. The episode has a couple of surprises for us, especially the announcement of a hero name we have been waiting for. Not only do they surprise viewers with a special comeback, but two of them!

Well, Best Jeanist has appeared: turns out he is alive, and even Dabi is surprised. Last we knew, he had been killed by Hawks in an attempt to join the League, but it was yet another trick to get a place within the villains. I was just so happy to see him back; further proof that Hawks is not the bad guy they want to portray him as. Jeanist is able to restrain every villain in sight with his cable. Dabi is able to burn the hell out of Nejire, who was about to go off on Shigaraki, who is able to mutter a command for Gigantomachia to be woken up again. However, as Jeanist does his best to keep focus, all Nomus nearby start heading to the battle and giving up on the heroes they were trying to distract.

Another wonderful appearance that results in more help in keeping the Nomus from reaching Jeanist? Lemillion is back! We see a flashback in which he asked Eri to use her abilities on him, and it worked. Mirio's permeation quirk is back, and I nearly cried at how happy my heart felt when I saw that cape shine. I have to confess it was definitely my favorite part of the episode and the season thus far. Nejire, Iida, and Bakugo join in as the backup to keep the Nomus at bay and from getting to Jeanist at any cost. Happy to see his old mentor back even though he might never admit to it, Bakugo reveals to him that he has chosen his hero name: Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. Even the villains kind of laugh off the supreme lameness of it all, except for Mirio, who mistakes it as funny. Mirio would have definitely made Sir Nighteye proud.

On his end, though, Shoto has been putting up a fight against Dabi by himself and doing a pretty damn good job at it, even if it seems to be killing him inside. I feel so bad what with Dabi's constant praise; I can imagine that it must make it harder for the boy, even more so when Endeavor is paralyzed, unable to join in on the events nearby, still in shock. However, Deku comes to the rescue and is able to shake up Endeavor enough for him to assist in putting Gigantomachia to sleep as anesthetics start kicking in as well. We see everyone is on their last bits of energy, and Endeavor passes out along with the giant. It has been a pretty intense season so far; how much longer will this battle go? And it seems we are not even at the end, as Mr. Compress still has a show to put on as they are not ready to give up just yet. It seems the battle might reach an end soon. Although the war has just started, it seems it has taken more of the heroes than originally expected. Things are sure to take a turn from here on as the sixth season of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia marches on.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 "Threads of Hope" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10