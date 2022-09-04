Mystery Man Wins Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out

A mystery man won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. But the man, who wore a demonic mask and entered to Sympathy for the Devil by the Rolling Stones, refused to take of the mask and reveal himself. All we know is that he'a associated with Stokely Hathaway and the stable he's been building, as that stable, also masked, came out and decimated the other competitors to secure the victory for The Joker before he even appeared.

So who is the mystery man? The most likely candidate is MJF… but we'll see. Watch highlights from the Casino Ladder Match at All Out below:



For more results and highlights from All Out, head to Bleeding Cool's live coverage hub for the show. Here's the full card for the PPV:

AEW All Out Full Card

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

vs. AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Bake r vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

vs. r vs. vs. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

vs. TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

vs. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order

vs. Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black

and vs. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

vs. FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal

and vs. and Casino Ladder Match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and "The Joker"

All Out is streaming right now on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers. More info on how to watch the show here.