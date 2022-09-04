Mystery Man Wins Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out
A mystery man won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. But the man, who wore a demonic mask and entered to Sympathy for the Devil by the Rolling Stones, refused to take of the mask and reveal himself. All we know is that he'a associated with Stokely Hathaway and the stable he's been building, as that stable, also masked, came out and decimated the other competitors to secure the victory for The Joker before he even appeared.
So who is the mystery man? The most likely candidate is MJF… but we'll see. Watch highlights from the Casino Ladder Match at All Out below:
For more results and highlights from All Out, head to Bleeding Cool's live coverage hub for the show. Here's the full card for the PPV:
AEW All Out Full Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
- AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order
- Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson
- Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
- Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal
- Casino Ladder Match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and "The Joker"
All Out is streaming right now on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers. More info on how to watch the show here.