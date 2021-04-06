Mythic Quest Premiering Bonus Episode Ahead of Season 2 Debut

Though Apple TV+ already has the second season of Mythic Quest lined up for next month, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney and executive producer Megan Ganz aren't going to make viewers wait that long to get a taste of what's to come. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that a bonus episode of the series will drop on Friday, April 16. Directed by McElhenney and written by Ashly Burch, the half-hour episode "Everlight" finds the team returning to the offices post-pandemic for the annual Everlight party. Anthony Hopkins will be lending his voice for the episode.

"'Everlight' is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,' said McElhenney. "It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of 'Mythic Quest.'" Here's a first look at Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, set to return to the streaming service on May 7:

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of "Mythic Quest" finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.