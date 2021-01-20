Nancy Drew Season 2 Preview: The Drew Crew Offers an Aglaeca Recap

With The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew joining Riverdale this Wednesday night for their respective season-returns, the network is offering viewers a look at what they can expect when Nancy and the "Drew Crew" return. Except for this season, it's not just about a new mystery- though there is definitely that. The season premiere "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" finds a mysterious girl in a coma, a victim of an assault- an assault that Nancy's being brought in for questioning over. More creepy, twisted, and ghostly stuff to get through to solve the mystery- except there's one really big problem. See, unlike last season? This season finds each of them having to look over their shoulders as the Aglaeca looks to turn their Final Destination-like visions into reality.

In the following clip from the season-opener, Nancy offers viewers a rundown of just how much things changed for her during the first season before the entire "Drew Crew" offers us a rundown of where their stories end when it comes to that nasty little sea-spirit with a grudge:

Nancy Drew season 2, episode 1 "The Search for the Midnight Wraith": THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! — Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it's too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka "Nurses") shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl's assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode, written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor.

The CW's Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, Alex Saxon as Ace, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, and Alvina August as Detective Karen Hart. Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) would be joining the cast this season as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

As for that proposed spinoff, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. His missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

Inspired by the Stratemeyer Syndicate series of novels first introduced in 1910, the spinoff's lead character Swift is set to be introduced during a second season episode of Nancy Drew as a back-door pilot. The episode will see Swift crash into one of Nancy's investigations. She interprets the event as supernatural, while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. Reportedly, a pilot script is already in development, with Nancy Drew bosses Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau co-creating the new series with Cameron Johnson of Fake Empire, which also produces the original show. CBS Studios is set to produce, with Nancy Drew executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage executive producing Tom Swift alongside Lis Rowinski, Johnson, Landau, and Hsu Taylor.